EAC (EAC) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.55

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. EAC has a market cap of $320,522.50 and approximately $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00249044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014695 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

