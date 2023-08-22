EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.45

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.45 and last traded at C$4.45, with a volume of 1024291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.27.

EcoSynthetix Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$263.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 36.54 and a quick ratio of 12.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.37.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of C$3.97 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

EcoSynthetix Company Profile

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

