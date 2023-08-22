Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,759 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 0.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $38,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.55.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.77. The stock had a trading volume of 520,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,566. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.66. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

