Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $22.09 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $22,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.67. 857,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,090. The company has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $328.62 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $418.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.16 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.53.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

