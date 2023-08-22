Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,266 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $48,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,494,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,066,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $91.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.