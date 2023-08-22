Elastos Price Up 0.8% This Week (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $29.24 million and approximately $363,190.36 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00005563 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Elastos

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

