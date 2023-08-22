ELIS Price Tops $0.0451 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. ELIS has a market cap of $9.01 million and approximately $17,217.44 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ELIS

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04468638 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,536.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

