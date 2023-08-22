Enzyme (MLN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $398,183.39

Enzyme (MLN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Enzyme token can currently be purchased for about $15.75 or 0.00061053 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $37.28 million and approximately $398,183.39 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enzyme launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,369,783 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,366,163 tokens. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme (MLN) is an Ethereum-based token for the Enzyme platform, designed for on-chain asset management. MLN is used to pay platform usage fees and incentivize participants. The Enzyme platform is a DeFi protocol that enables users to establish, manage, and invest in decentralized on-chain investment vehicles. It was created by Mona El Isa and Reto Trinkler to simplify and democratize finance. The MLN token plays a crucial role in maintaining and operating the Enzyme platform, with some fees stored in the Enzyme treasury to fund future development.”

