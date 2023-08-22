EPIQ Capital Group LLC Has $562,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 0.3% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,594,369.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,184,768 shares of company stock worth $252,451,023. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.79. 1,480,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,135,624. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.04 and its 200-day moving average is $200.04. The company has a market capitalization of $201.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 550.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

