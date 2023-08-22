ERC20 Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 31.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.00 million and $24.87 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019882 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00018588 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00015033 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,849.85 or 1.00093857 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01373795 USD and is up 50.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $858.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

