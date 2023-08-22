Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Shares Up 0.5%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAHPF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Evolution Mining in a report on Monday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

