Financial Comparison: Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) and Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Restaurant Brands New Zealand and Ark Restaurants are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Restaurant Brands New Zealand shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Restaurant Brands New Zealand and Ark Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Restaurant Brands New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Restaurant Brands New Zealand and Ark Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restaurant Brands New Zealand N/A N/A N/A Ark Restaurants 2.78% 8.48% 2.62%

Dividends

Restaurant Brands New Zealand pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Ark Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Restaurant Brands New Zealand pays out 74.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ark Restaurants pays out 52.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ark Restaurants has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Restaurant Brands New Zealand and Ark Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restaurant Brands New Zealand N/A N/A N/A $0.22 13.04 Ark Restaurants $187.28 million 0.32 $9.28 million $1.43 11.57

Ark Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Restaurant Brands New Zealand. Ark Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Restaurant Brands New Zealand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ark Restaurants beats Restaurant Brands New Zealand on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. It operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brand names. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Penrose, New Zealand.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, D.C.; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

