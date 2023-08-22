First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

FDEU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.85. 36,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,140. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2,293.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

