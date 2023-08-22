First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Plans $0.10 Dividend

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of FIF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 25,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,087. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

