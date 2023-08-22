First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Plans $0.10 Dividend

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of FIF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 25,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,087. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
