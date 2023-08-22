First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Declares $0.22 Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.26. 259,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,664. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000.

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

