First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS remained flat at $47.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. 550,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,685. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,994.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,590,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,317 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,132,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 475,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period.

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

