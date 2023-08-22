First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LDSF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.35. 11,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,800. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 41,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000.

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

