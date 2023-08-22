First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FMY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

