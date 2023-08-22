First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of FMY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $12.13.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
