First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Declares Dividend of $0.31

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.44. 157,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,560. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $45.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

