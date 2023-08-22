FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSV. TD Securities raised shares of FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of FirstService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.80.

FSV opened at $145.03 on Friday. FirstService has a 1-year low of $112.44 and a 1-year high of $163.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.58.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. FirstService had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in FirstService by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

