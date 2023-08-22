Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE DFP traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.64. 44,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,447. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $22.17.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
