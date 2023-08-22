Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on August 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. 39,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,311. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $12.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 5 Best Fintech Banks to Invest in Now
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- 3 Smart AI ETFs For Intelligent Passive Investing Needs
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 4 Reasons Zoom Video is Ready to Rock Into a Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.