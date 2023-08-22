Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on August 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. 39,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,311. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $12.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

