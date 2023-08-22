Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PFO stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,905. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 37,027 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 23,825 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Dividend History for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO)

