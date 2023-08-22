Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on August 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.61. 11,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,905. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

