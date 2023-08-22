Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on August 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.61. 11,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,905. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO)

