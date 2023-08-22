Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0835 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

FLC traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 24,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,501. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 16.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

