Flare (FLR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.15 Million

Flare (FLR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $291.16 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flare has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 22,715,158,915 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 22,714,158,915.018616 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01328969 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $3,700,118.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

