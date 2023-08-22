ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.80

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 2986344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

ForgeRock Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 33.58% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $58.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ForgeRock

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ForgeRock

In related news, CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $151,908.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 759,366 shares in the company, valued at $16,128,933.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ForgeRock news, CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $151,908.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 759,366 shares in the company, valued at $16,128,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $41,743.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 577,706 shares of company stock worth $11,339,086. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,831,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,181,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. The company offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

