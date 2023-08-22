ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.80

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 2986344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.
ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 33.58% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $58.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,831,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,181,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. The company offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
