Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) EVP Sells $439,215.15 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $439,215.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,801.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Patrice Perche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 3rd, Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $672,080.36.

On Friday, July 21st, Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $58.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,840,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,178. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,662,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.42.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

