FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 379.60 ($4.84) and last traded at GBX 370 ($4.72). 14,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 28,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367 ($4.68).

FW Thorpe Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £433.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,055.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 376.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 371.39.

FW Thorpe Company Profile

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

