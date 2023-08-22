GateToken (GT) Market Capitalization Achieves $373.06 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. GateToken has a market capitalization of $373.06 million and $619,253.86 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $3.88 or 0.00015014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019828 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00018530 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,875.91 or 1.00020436 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,043,730 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,043,730.46693218 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.88038906 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $752,585.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

