GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Up 4.5%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.62. Approximately 450,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,178,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GDS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on GDS in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GDS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Get GDS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GDS

GDS Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.81.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $350.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.89 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in GDS by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in GDS by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.