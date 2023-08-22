Gerald Alfred Spencer Sells 11,879 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $75,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
JetBlue Airways Stock Down 1.7 %
JBLU traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,107,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,018,938. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $9.45.
JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on JBLU. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.
JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.
