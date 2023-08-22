German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Purchases $86,700.00 in Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 418,324 shares in the company, valued at $12,089,563.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of German American Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,898. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.34. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $845.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.66.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. On average, analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on GABC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 229,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,622,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

