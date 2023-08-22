Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Gladstone Capital’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

Shares of GLAD stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. 326,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,485. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $386.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

