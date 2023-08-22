Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Holdings Trimmed by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. cut its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,554 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up about 5.2% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,694,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.39. 108,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,251. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $951.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $44.38.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

