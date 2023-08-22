Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Announces $0.17 Semi-annual Dividend

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1711 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Gold Fields has a payout ratio of 33.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gold Fields to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GFI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.73. 3,024,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,376,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFI

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 900.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 23.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.