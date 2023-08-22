Golden Green Inc. Grows Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 323.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,413 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises about 2.1% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 823,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 184,200 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 85,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,893,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,869. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.36%.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.