Golden Green Inc. Raises Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Golden Green Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,147 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up about 1.7% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $13,412,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.93. 2,512,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,981,689. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

