Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives $6.52 Average PT from Brokerages

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.52.

GOSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 528.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

GOSS opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $236.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

