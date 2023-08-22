Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives $6.52 Average PT from Brokerages

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.52.
GOSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOSS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio
Gossamer Bio Stock Performance
GOSS opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $236.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40.
Gossamer Bio Company Profile
Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gossamer Bio
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Nordstrom: 3 Reasons the Pre-Earnings Dip Is an Opportunity
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Is Now the Time to Buy these 3 Most Downgraded Stocks?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Semiconductor Stocks At Risk From China’s Economic Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.