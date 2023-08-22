Haleon plc (HLN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Haleon Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE HLN opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Haleon has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haleon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec upgraded Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HLN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haleon

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLN. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Haleon in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Haleon by 21.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Haleon

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.