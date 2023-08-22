Harmony One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.98 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Harmony has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $131.08 million and $7.98 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Harmony

Harmony uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,013,127,123 coins and its circulating supply is 13,466,977,123 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

