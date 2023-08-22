Head-To-Head Analysis: Artificial Life (OTCMKTS:ALIF) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) and Artificial Life (OTCMKTS:ALIF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.0% of DocuSign shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of DocuSign shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Artificial Life shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

DocuSign has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artificial Life has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign -2.69% 3.70% 0.72% Artificial Life N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign $2.52 billion 3.85 -$97.45 million ($0.35) -136.77 Artificial Life N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Artificial Life has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DocuSign.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DocuSign and Artificial Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign 3 7 3 0 2.00 Artificial Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

DocuSign presently has a consensus price target of $62.93, suggesting a potential upside of 31.46%.

Summary

DocuSign beats Artificial Life on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce. It also provides Identify, a signer-identification option for checking government-issued IDs; Standards-Based Signatures, which support signatures that involve digital certificates; and Monitor that uses advanced analytics to track DocuSign eSignature web, mobile, and API account. In addition, the company offers Rooms for Real Estate that provides a way for brokers and agents to manage the entire real estate transaction digitally; DocuSign Federal and DocuSign CLM are FedRAMP, an authorized version of DocuSign eSignature for U.S. federal government agencies; and life sciences modules that support compliance with the electronic signature practices. The company sells its products through direct and partner-assisted sales, and web-based self-service purchasing. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Artificial Life

Artificial Life, Inc. operates as a technology investment company. It operates content development studio, which implements custom solutions for smartphones and tablet devices. The company focuses on mobile and cross-platform applications and games. It is also involved in patent and technology licensing activities that specializes in intellectual property in the field of augmented reality technology and applications. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

