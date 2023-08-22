Head-To-Head Review: American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH) vs. H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Free Report) and H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of American International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of H&R Block shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of American International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of H&R Block shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American International and H&R Block’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International N/A N/A N/A ($0.21) -0.01 H&R Block $3.47 billion 1.74 $551.43 million $3.57 11.09

Profitability

H&R Block has higher revenue and earnings than American International. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H&R Block, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares American International and H&R Block’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International N/A N/A N/A H&R Block 15.95% -263.99% 21.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American International and H&R Block, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International 0 0 0 0 N/A H&R Block 1 0 1 0 2.00

H&R Block has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.04%. Given H&R Block’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe H&R Block is more favorable than American International.

Summary

H&R Block beats American International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees. The company also provides Refund Transfers and H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard, which enables clients to receive their tax refunds; Peace of Mind extended service plans; H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit; Tax Identity Shield that provides clients assistance in helping protect their tax identity and access to services to help restore their tax identity; refund advance loans; H&R Block Instant Refund; and H&R Block Pay With Refund services. In addition, it offers small business financial solutions through its company-owned or franchise offices, and online. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

