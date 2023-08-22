Head to Head Review: Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) & RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC – Get Free Report) and RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Executive Network Partnering and RMG Acquisition Corp. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Executive Network Partnering N/A -74.23% -2.27% RMG Acquisition Corp. III N/A -35.87% 1.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Executive Network Partnering and RMG Acquisition Corp. III, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Executive Network Partnering 0 0 1 0 3.00 RMG Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Executive Network Partnering presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Executive Network Partnering’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Executive Network Partnering is more favorable than RMG Acquisition Corp. III.

Executive Network Partnering has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of Executive Network Partnering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Executive Network Partnering shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 92.9% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Executive Network Partnering and RMG Acquisition Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Executive Network Partnering N/A N/A $1.47 million N/A N/A RMG Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $15.88 million N/A N/A

Summary

RMG Acquisition Corp. III beats Executive Network Partnering on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Executive Network Partnering

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. RMG Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida. RMG Acquisition Corp. III operates as a subsidiary of RMG Sponsor III, LLC.

