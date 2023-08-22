Head-To-Head Survey: 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) & Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Free Report) and Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 4imprint Group and Omnicom Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 4imprint Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Omnicom Group $14.29 billion 1.10 $1.32 billion $6.79 11.68

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than 4imprint Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 4imprint Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Omnicom Group 2 6 2 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 4imprint Group and Omnicom Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

4imprint Group presently has a consensus price target of $6,150.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9,908.14%. Omnicom Group has a consensus price target of $96.57, suggesting a potential upside of 21.73%. Given 4imprint Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 4imprint Group is more favorable than Omnicom Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 4imprint Group and Omnicom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 4imprint Group N/A N/A N/A Omnicom Group 9.66% 41.29% 5.83%

Summary

Omnicom Group beats 4imprint Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands. 4imprint Group plc was formerly known as Bemrose Corporation Public Limited Company and changed its name to 4imprint Group plc in August 2000. The company was incorporated in 1921 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, retail marketing, sales support, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in the North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

