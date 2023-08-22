Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0621

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.05 billion and approximately $140.36 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00039578 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00028657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013425 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000770 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,983,824,902 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,983,824,902.25944 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06070146 USD and is down -4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $102,601,493.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

