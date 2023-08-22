Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $4.60 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.60 or 0.00017698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $168.22 million and approximately $22,508.94 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018788 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014912 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,027.24 or 1.00042560 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002503 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.61026497 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $5,989.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

