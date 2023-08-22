holoride Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $11.12 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $11.12 million and $62,227.44 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,627.00 or 0.06298372 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00038144 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00017757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00027950 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00012874 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About holoride

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01538884 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $81,622.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.