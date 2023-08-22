Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) vs. Virbac (OTC:VRBCF) Head-To-Head Review

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) and Virbac (OTC:VRBCF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Horizon Therapeutics Public and Virbac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Therapeutics Public 0 7 0 0 2.00 Virbac 0 1 0 0 2.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus target price of $110.71, indicating a potential upside of 5.46%. Virbac has a consensus target price of $296.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.00%. Given Horizon Therapeutics Public’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Therapeutics Public is more favorable than Virbac.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Therapeutics Public 12.02% 20.46% 11.52% Virbac N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Horizon Therapeutics Public and Virbac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Therapeutics Public $3.63 billion 6.62 $521.48 million $1.87 56.14 Virbac N/A N/A N/A $6.61 60.48

Horizon Therapeutics Public has higher revenue and earnings than Virbac. Horizon Therapeutics Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virbac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Virbac shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Horizon Therapeutics Public beats Virbac on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation. It markets TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) for intravenous infusion; KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) for intravenous infusion; RAVICTI (glycerol phenylbutyrate) oral liquid; PROCYSBI (cysteamine bitartrate) delayed-release capsules and granules for oral use; ACTIMMUNE (interferon gamma-1b) injection for subcutaneous use; BUPHENYL (sodium phenylbutyrate) tablets and powder for oral use; QUINSAIR (levofloxacin) solution for inhalation; and UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon) injection for intravenous use. The company also markets PENNSAID (diclofenac sodium topical solution) for topical use; DUEXIS (ibuprofen/famotidine) tablets for oral use; RAYOS (prednisone) delayed-release tablets for oral use; and VIMOVO (naproxen/esomeprazole magnesium) delayed-release tablets for oral use. It has collaboration agreements with HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC; Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.; Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.; Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Q32 Bio Inc.; and Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. The company was formerly known as Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company and changed its name to Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company in May 2019. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Virbac

Virbac SA manufactures and sells a range of products and services for companion animals and farm animals in France, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, Pacific, and Africa and the Middle East. The company offers a range of vaccines, dental hygiene, reproduction, dermatology, parasiticides, diagnostic, antibiotics, and aquaculture products; and veterinary medicines for anesthesia, geriatrics, behavior, and injectable micronutrients, as well as petfood and electronic identification. It serves veterinarians, farmers, and pet owners. Virbac SA was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Carros, France.

