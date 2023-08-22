Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.24

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.24 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $16.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $219.91 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.47.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $113,595.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $60,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

